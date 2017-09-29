Hollywood Stories 9/29: The Return of David S. Pumpkins!

David S. Pumpkins is coming back! Plus, terrible news for Julia Louis Dreyfus, predictable news from Kim Kardashian, and more in today’s Hollywood Stories…
NBC announced that David S. Pumpkins is getting his own animated half hour Halloween special! Tom Hanks is returning, based on his hilarious skit from SNL last year (which you can rewatch up top).
Julia Louis Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Veep star shared a note on Twitter that said “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one” and also called for health care reform to help other women who don’t have the same health care resources that she does.
She reportedly found out the morning after she won the Emmy for Veep.
Kim Kardashian confirmed she and Kanye are having another baby. It was revealed on the premiere Keeping Up with the Kardashians last night… but we basically already knew about it.
This is kind of outside of Hollywood, but it was on TV. The Packers beat the Bears on Thursday Night Football, for the first time it was streamed live on Amazon in a deal with the NFL… and they had British announcers!
Bruce Willis is returning for Die Hard Six for one more adventure as John McClane. Willis is 62 years young and he’ll be back as his iconic character which he first played in 1988. There’s also going to be a younger version of John McClane in the movie somehow.
By the way– Die Hard totally counts as a Christmas movie, if you want to start watching holiday classics right now.
Kim Cattrall’s outrageous demands have shelved Sex in the City 3, and torpedoed the whole production. Kim demanded that all these other movies she has in her cue would also be produced, or she’s not signing on. Sarah Jessica Parker and the other ladies are reportedly devastated, as they all want to be part of it.
You know what? Just get rid of her and introduce a new friend. We don’t need Samantha. How about a guy??? They could introduce a guy into the female group… why not? Tim Gunn should be the new girlfriend.
Pam Anderson is completely distraught over the death of Hugh Hefner. She posted one of those “Leave Britney alone” crying videos with the make up running down her face:
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say – Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men – Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved – You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … "It's movie time" You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋
She said “Goodbye Hef.”
By the way, Hefner’s widow Crystal Harris is not in the will. She’s provided by for the pre-nup that they signed when they got married, but she’s not in the will.
Justin Bieber is spoofing himself, or having fun, or just goofing off– he posted on Instagram weird voices and himself singing Whitney Houston.
Harrison Ford might have told the most boring joke in the world! Skip to 4:45 in the video to hear it… or read the whole thing quoted below…
“There’s this ice fisherman, and he’s got his little stool, and he’s got his line, and he’s got his saw, and he’s cutting a hole in the ice. He hears this voice behind him that says ‘There are no fish under the ice.’ So he moves over ten feet and he starts cutting another hole through the ice, and he hears ‘THERE ARE NO FISH UNDER THE ICE.’ Is that you God? And the voice says ‘No, it’s the ice rink manager.'”
That’s pretty good! It’s a long way to go for a boring joke!