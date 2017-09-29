Hollywood Stories 9/29: The Return of David S. Pumpkins!

David S. Pumpkins is coming back! Plus, terrible news for Julia Louis Dreyfus, predictable news from Kim Kardashian, and more in today’s Hollywood Stories…

NBC announced that David S. Pumpkins is getting his own animated half hour Halloween special! Tom Hanks is returning, based on his hilarious skit from SNL last year (which you can rewatch up top).

Julia Louis Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Veep star shared a note on Twitter that said “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one” and also called for health care reform to help other women who don’t have the same health care resources that she does.

She reportedly found out the morning after she won the Emmy for Veep.

Kim Kardashian confirmed she and Kanye are having another baby. It was revealed on the premiere Keeping Up with the Kardashians last night… but we basically already knew about it.

This is kind of outside of Hollywood, but it was on TV. The Packers beat the Bears on Thursday Night Football, for the first time it was streamed live on Amazon in a deal with the NFL… and they had British announcers!

Bruce Willis is returning for Die Hard Six for one more adventure as John McClane. Willis is 62 years young and he’ll be back as his iconic character which he first played in 1988. There’s also going to be a younger version of John McClane in the movie somehow.

By the way– Die Hard totally counts as a Christmas movie, if you want to start watching holiday classics right now.

Kim Cattrall’s outrageous demands have shelved Sex in the City 3, and torpedoed the whole production. Kim demanded that all these other movies she has in her cue would also be produced, or she’s not signing on. Sarah Jessica Parker and the other ladies are reportedly devastated, as they all want to be part of it.

You know what? Just get rid of her and introduce a new friend. We don’t need Samantha. How about a guy??? They could introduce a guy into the female group… why not? Tim Gunn should be the new girlfriend.

Pam Anderson is completely distraught over the death of Hugh Hefner. She posted one of those “Leave Britney alone” crying videos with the make up running down her face:

She said “Goodbye Hef.”

By the way, Hefner’s widow Crystal Harris is not in the will. She’s provided by for the pre-nup that they signed when they got married, but she’s not in the will.

Justin Bieber is spoofing himself, or having fun, or just goofing off– he posted on Instagram weird voices and himself singing Whitney Houston.

Harrison Ford might have told the most boring joke in the world! Skip to 4:45 in the video to hear it… or read the whole thing quoted below…

“There’s this ice fisherman, and he’s got his little stool, and he’s got his line, and he’s got his saw, and he’s cutting a hole in the ice. He hears this voice behind him that says ‘There are no fish under the ice.’ So he moves over ten feet and he starts cutting another hole through the ice, and he hears ‘THERE ARE NO FISH UNDER THE ICE.’ Is that you God? And the voice says ‘No, it’s the ice rink manager.'”

That’s pretty good! It’s a long way to go for a boring joke!