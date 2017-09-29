Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Want free coffee?

Krispy Kreme, Dunkin Donuts, McDonald’s, Cumberland Farms, and Cinnabon all giving out free coffee today for National Coffee Day!

A drunk guy in Michigan pulled up to a McDonald’s drive-thru late at night…

Only problem was, the location was closed! He laid on his horn, alerting police.

Donkey carts on the streets of Berlin?

A donkey was stopped next to a rare McLaren sports car and the donkey took a bite out of the carbon fiber bumper as any donkey would do, costing the owner $7,000!

Who is Remington Williams?

She was a dishwasher at a Chipotle in Texas until a modeling agent walked in and saw her – in the past month, she’s walked the runway for Fashion Week in Milan, London, New York, Paris – and has been signed by Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs.

Picture the Mona Lisa… in the nude!

Experts now believe Leonardo da Vinci created a portrait using the same model and they think this is the nude version.

Family members in NYC were cleaning out grandmother’s belongings and donated them to Goodwill.

But they didn’t bother to open the purse or they would’ve noticed the $39,000.00 in the purse! An employee contacted the family and returned the money. The family gave the employee 10%!

