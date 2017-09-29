Can’t Beat Christine: Friday September 29, 2017

Ken from Bristol didn’t think he was up for the challenge to beat Christine. Can he do it? Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Joanna and Chip Gaines are ending their massively popular HGTV series, Fixer Upper. What does HGTV stand for?

Home and Garden Television

Russian division of Burger King is trying to get the movie IT removed from theaters. They think Pennywise the clown looks like Ronald McDonald and it’s all one big McDonald’s commercial. Which came first – Burger King or McDonald’s?

McDonald’s in 1940



Naomi Watts just turned 49. She recently split from her partner of 11 years. Name him.

Liev Schreiber

New England Patriots are apologizing to fans for selling tap water for $4.50 after running out of bottled water. What year did the Patriots win their first Super Bowl? 1985, 1996, or 2001?

2001

George Clooney wrote a poem to express his feelings about the NFL Protest. Oceans 8, a spinoff of his Oceans 11 trilogy will feature this actress who starred alongside Clooney in 2013’s Gravity. Name her!

Sandra Bullock

