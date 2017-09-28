Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Neil Diamond

Name a fun shape that NFL players can form during the National Anthem.

Stand or Kneel

Name two positions that are more comfortable than sitting in coach on Spirit Airlines.

Pass a healthcare bill and speak without his neck skin flopping around.

Name two things Mitch McConnell can’t do.

Puerto Rico and Tiffany

Name two things Donald Trump has ignored.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

What kind of ninja turtles does Anthony Weiner like to sext?

Donuts

How do describe the Pillsbury Doughboy’s testicles?

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00!