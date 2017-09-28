IMPACT: Miley Cyrus Releases ‘Younger Now’ Read More

Jokes Back Asswards

By Gary Craig
Filed Under: jokes back asswards

Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Neil Diamond
Name a fun shape that NFL players can form during the National Anthem.

Stand or Kneel
Name two positions that are more comfortable than sitting in coach on Spirit Airlines. 

Pass a healthcare bill and speak without his neck skin flopping around. 
Name two things Mitch McConnell can’t do. 

Puerto Rico and Tiffany
Name two things Donald Trump has ignored.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
What kind of ninja turtles does Anthony Weiner like to sext?

Donuts 
How do describe the Pillsbury Doughboy’s testicles? 

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00!

 

