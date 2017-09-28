Hollywood Stories 9/28/17: JT’s Super Bowl Comeback?

Is JT making a comeback to the Super Bowl? And we say goodbye to Hugh Hefner. Plus, Gary finds the perfect casting call for John Elliott! Read all about it in today’s Hollywood stories…

Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to be the Halftime performer at this season’s Super Bowl on February 4th at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. This would be his return appearance after being part of the infamous moment in Halftime history involving the notorious wardrobe malfunction while he was performing “Rock Your Body” with Janet Jackson. That caused the FCC to require Halftime shows to air on a five second delay. I think it would be fantastic if he’d actually return with Janet Jackson… who is touring again.

Megyn Kelly is winning friends and influencing people every single day! First, it was Debra Messing who was upset, and now it’s Jane Fonda, who was not happy about being asked about plastic surgery. Fonda was trying to promote her new movie when Kelly brought up her history of plastic surgery out of nowhere. Fonda later spoke with ET in Canada and they asked her about the awkward moment.

“Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time, it was a weird thing to bring up, whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not. I have, and I’ve talked about it but it just seemed like the wrong time and place to raise that question.”

Obviously, Megyn is trying to be controversial and edgy, but in the business if there is one question you DON’T ask Jane Fonda about it’s plastic surgery. Leave the woman alone… she looks great!

Jason Mraz, the Grammy winner known for his hits including “I’m Yours,” will join the cast of the Broadway musical Waitress for ten weeks beginning in November, so we’re looking forward to that.

Hugh Hefner died yesterday of natural causes at age 91, in the Playboy mansion. He is survived by hit 31 year old wife Crystal because he was Hugh freakin Hefner. We interviewed him back in 2000, when he had three girlfriends at the time, and he had a great answer when John Elliott asked him “the death question.”

John: How do you think the history books should record your contribution to the world lifestyle? Hugh: I would like to be remembered as somebody who played some positive part in changing the social sexual values.

Party of Five was one of the hottest shows the 90s, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, and Neve Campbell… and it’s getting a reboot from the same original writers and creators. But instead of the characters being United States natives, they will now be immigrants, according to The Hollywood Reporter. From what country? We don’t know, but according to Hollywood Reporter stories about immigrants are all the rage since Donald Trump took office.

Christie Brinkley’s 19-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook will be in the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, making her the first second generation model to be in the magazine. Kristie has been in it nine times since 1975.

Gary Craig found an interesting casting call that we think is quite suitable to our man John Elliott– a “Ritz Carlton type guest,” a very upscale, WASPy, Ralph Lauren type. It’s for a new television show titled You, based on the book by Caroline Kepnes, about a psychotic guy who’s running a bookstore, who ends up trapping a girl in the basement in a cage. It’s really, really good, and the show is coming soon to Showtime.

Apparently they’re going to shoot a Ritz Carlton type scene, and they need people… this would be perfect for John Elliott. They may even give him a line!