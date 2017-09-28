Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

According to a new study, we aren’t wired to work 8 hours a day.

The average person is only productive for 2 hours and 53 minutes.

A guy was sadly diagnosed with lung cancer, but…

But when doctors examined the tumor, they found it was actually a toy traffic cone that he’d inhaled as a kid 40 years earlier! It was stuck in a lung – he never felt it!



A potbelly pig in West Virginia is on the loose!

It is wandering the streets looking for home. 😦 Anytime the cops come, the pig disappears.

When Jared Kushner registered to vote last November in the election…

He registered in New York, listing his gender as female.

Oreos Fans!

Heat it up, add some chocolate, and you have the new Oreos Hot Chocolate! It’s coming out in a couple weeks.

Weird Halloween costumes on Amazon

Jellyfish costume with mushroom hat and streamers hanging down. Or a chef costume for mom with Baby as the lobster she’s about to cook… or dress as a potato with a couch wrapped around you.

