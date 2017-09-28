96.5 TIC, the heartless company that flimflammed me out of my birthday cake.

It’s hard enough getting a year older. But what’s worse is when the company you’ve worked for since 1996 deliberately serves your birthday cake when they KNOW you won’t be around.

Just WHAT is the MEANING of THIS?!

I see you @965tic, I know u waited till all 3 of us morning gals were GONE b/4 bringing out our bday cake. MORE FOR YALL. #OfficeConspiracy pic.twitter.com/jzA6dcaAGx — Christine Lee (@ChristineLeeTIC) September 28, 2017

That’s right. It wasn’t just ME. 96.5 TIC clearly HAS IT OUT for people with September birthdays. Alas, Angela, Genesis and I all work morning drive and we were LONG GONE by the time the cake was served.

They realize what time we work. Is it REALLY all that HARD to have cake available for the birthday gals when they’re ACTUALLY AT WORK? Cuz you know, there’s NOTHING like day-old half-eaten cake. SMH.

If I sound angry, I am. Another year of achy knees, back pain, wrinkles, age spots and now NO DAMN CAKE.

Sometimes you just gotta take matters into your own hands. I got my own stupid cake.

Now I need a nap cuz my sugar high has just turned into a massive crash. Or maybe it’s just cuz i’m 46–and at that age napping becomes standard. Either way, nighty-night.

PS: I’m sending you the bill for my cake, 96.5 TIC.