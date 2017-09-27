Hollywood Stories 9/27/17: Tom Cruise Kidnapped???

Tom Cruise was kind of kidnapped by Conan O’Brien, SNL announces three new cast members, and is the Fixer Upper couple on the rocks? Find out in today’s Hollywood stories…

Conan O’Brien basically kidnapped Tom Cruise in London! Tom thought he was going to do something like Carpool Karaoke, but Conan just drove around, and he wouldn’t let Tom out of the car.

Saturday Night Live has added three new cast members ahead of season forty three comedians Heidi Gardner, Luke Null and Chris Redd, so look for those new names and faces when they fire up.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Di Caprio have teamed up for a Roosevelt biopic. We saw the Roosevelts which was done by Ken Burns and it’s so fantastic, so hopefully they’ll put something great together, which I’m sure they will.

The Fixer Upper couple, Joanna and Chip Gaines, is starting season five and they’re saying this is their last season. Joanna said “As business owners our beautiful business here in Waco needs our attention. We’re a family, our beautiful children are growing up so quickly, so I think the idea is we need to kind of step back, and get some rest but also just hunker down with our kiddos.”

You don’t quit a hit show at the height of its popularity when it’s helping your business… your business is fixing up homes and this brings you more business. Joanna didn’t mention her husband at all… so is there a divorce imminent? In Season One they were lovey dovey adorable together. By Season Five they’re nit picking the heck out of each other. She’s gorgeous, he’s hilarious, they’re very cute together… hopefully they aren’t really splitting up.

Khloe Kardashian and her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting their first child.

In every psycho movie where there’s like a psychotic Hannibal Lector type, the psycho always listens to classical music. Well, a new study found out that the most psychotic people actually listen to “No Diggity” by Blackstreet!

Pitbull is sending his private plane to Puerto Rico so cancer patients can receive treatment in the United States. Add that to what Jennifer Lopez is doing– she’s loading up two planes, still waiting for clearance to be able to take off and bring food, supplies, water, generators, medical supplies– plus, she’s donating a million dollars. You have dialysis patients whose machines run on electricity, and there’s no power… it’s very bad situation. Pitbull said the effort that he’s trying to do is the least that he can do.

For the sixth year in a row, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is the highest paid TV actress, according to Forbes’ annual list. She made 41.5 million dollars last year, but that’s before taxes.

Beyonce has sent Lady Gaga an Ivy Park hoodie and roses amid her fibromyalgia battle. Christine have an Ivy Park hoodie, it’s super soft, and she loves it so much… Beyonce, send her some more, too!

Kelly Clarkson says it doesn’t matter how she’s looking or what she’s doing, her husband always makes her feel super sexy. “He makes me feel so sexy. I always make fun of him, like ‘Why are you trying to touch my behind in public?’ I’m in an interview and he’ll goose me, but I really like it.”