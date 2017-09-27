Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Debra Messing regrets her appearance on the new Megyn Kelly show.

She thought it was an appearance on the Today Show. And the cast of Will & Grace did not appreciate the lead in of Megyn Kelly asking a fan if he was inspired to “become gay and a lawyer” because of Eric McCormack’s character. And then when Megyn Kelly went on to say, “Good luck with the gay thing.”

In Ontario, a groom in wedding attire for his photo session was on the banks of a river…

In his peripheral vision, he sees a boy falling into the river, he jumps in and saved the boy, while the photographer snapped photos of the whole thing!

In England, Jack Stairs rides his motorcycle to work every single day!

He’s been riding Harleys since he was 7 – he’s now 101 years old!

A fast food robbery in Kentucky gone wrong

And the gunman was dressed in a Coca-Cola bottle costume – easy to spot on the street.

In Sterling, CT a man was arrested for drunk driving and police found more surprises!

He had marijuana and a machete in his car, wearing a shirt that said, Beer + Beer = Shenanigans.

Saturday night at a club near Madison Square Garden

A group of guys came in at 11:30 and sang the entire Bruno Mars song catalog until 4 am and it sounded amazing… because it WAS Bruno Mars!

