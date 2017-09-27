Can’t Beat Christine: Wednesday September 27, 2017

John from Middletown took up the challenge and tried to beat Christine Lee! Was he successful? Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Lady Gaga’s vulnerability takes the forefront in her new Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two. What is Lady Gaga’s actual first name? Stefani or Angela?

Stefani

Heather Locklear turned 56 this week. She clearly has a thing for ’80s rockers since she’s only been married twice – to Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi and this drummer? Who’s the other person?

Tommy Lee

Jim Caviezel is 49 he played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s film about the crucifixion. Name the movie.

Passion of the Christ

55 years ago, the Beverly Hillbillies debuted on CBS, which featured the family who struck it rich when they found what on their land?

Oil

Avril Lavigne is 32 today. In 2002, she won an MTV VMA for which hit single?

Complicated

