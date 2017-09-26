MELT Monday: Healthy Snacks for Kids

Joe Carabase from MELT Fitness is here to help us get into shape with some fitness tips every MELT Monday with Gina J!

This week, we talk about healthy snacks for kids. Some schools announced their new plan to offer “healthy snacks” to children, but the list consisted of Cheetos, ice cream, cheese puffs, Doritos, etc.! There was nothing healthy about the list and parents were confused and upset!

Joe says you can’t expect schools or anyone else to consider healthy options for kids, it’s really gotta come from the parents, which can be challenging with nut allergies and what have you.

Here are some of Joe’s suggestions:

Veggies and Dip

Fresh salsa is always good! Or guacamole, hummus – even at least melted cheese just to introduce dipping veggies.

Look for Healthier Chip Options

Some popcorn options are better; organic kernels. there are some chips that are made from beans or sweet potatoes.

Fruits are always great!

Nuts can be tough because schools don’t allow them due to allergies, but some do allow seeds.

What about getting kids active and off their electronics?

Understand that electronics will be a part of their life. But engage with them, find out what they want but also include them – invite them to take a hike with your or participate in a 5k.

What is the appropriate age for kids to attend MELT?

Right now, we have kids who are as young as 14. But we have youth programs from time to time and offer help to those battling childhood obesity.

Joe joins Gina every ‘MELT Monday’ each week to talk about all the different ways you can stay active and feel better.

For more information, contact Joe at MeltWorkout.com and follow Joe Carabase on Instagram and Facebook and M.E.L.T on Instagram!