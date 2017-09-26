Watch Harry Styles Cover Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush’

By Scott T. Sterling

Harry Styles knows his way around a good cover song.

After recently taking on Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” the former One Direction singer has turned his attention to Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.”

Styles rolled out the country cover during a show at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium last night (Sept. 25).

Styles is set to further indulge his love for country music when he hits the road with Kacey Musgraves next year. Styles has been a longtime fan of Musgraves, as evidenced by this tweet from 2014:

It's impossible to listen to @KaceyMusgraves too much. Don't tell anyone. —

Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles) September 16, 2014

Check out fan footage of Styles’ LBT cover below.