Craig & Company: Lighter Side of the News – 9/26

By Gary Craig
Filed Under: craig and company, lighter side of the news

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News!

The average American woman would change these four things about her husband:
4. Make him more appreciative
3. Get rid of his bad habits
2. Make him listen more
1. Make him less grumpy

Do we spend more time exercising or on the toilet?
Seems nature calls… we spend 27 minutes on the john while only 13 minutes are spent working out!

Have you heard of Wish? 
It’s the shopping website you’ve never heard of! It’s worth than Sears, Macy’s, and JCPenney combined! Over 300 million users and valued at $8.5 billion! Christine’s kids found it through YouTube ads. You order directly from the Chinese manufacturer and pay a fraction of the price! Clothing, sports apparel, electronics, and more! And it’s authentic! And you get a free gift when you first sign up!

The Colorado Pooper is still on the loose! 
This is the jogger who has been relieving herself on a Colorado Springs’ family’s front lawn.  Police still have not arrested her, despite pictures and videos, but now Charmin is offering her a year supply of toilet paper if she turns herself in!

