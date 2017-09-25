Movie Date: LEGO Ninjago Movie, Kingsman & More

Four new movies hit theaters this weekend, including an eagerly awaited sequel, a new LEGO movie, and more. Bill the Movie Guy joins Gina to take a look at the latest new releases at the Box Office.

Friend Request

A new scary movie (a little early for Halloween) about a popular college girl named Laura who friends an outcast on Facebook, but the outcast kills herself when Laura unfriends her. Wouldn’t you know it, Laura’s Facebook friends start slowly dying one by one because of a vengeful ghost (or something). The most unbelievable part of this premise? That any college kids would have a Facebook page anymore… why not make it Instagram?

Stronger

The real-life story of Jeff Bauman, who lost both his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing, rebuilds his life, and becomes a symbol of hope in the process. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black).

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The next LEGO movie is very similar in its silliness to The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Batman Movie. It’s got another great voice cast filled with very funny people, including Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Fred Armisen, Justin Theroux, and Michael Pena. Something great for kids, but entertaining enough that the grown ups will like it too!

Kingsman The Golden Circle

A sequel to 2014’s super fun spy movie starring Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. They’re both back for a new adventure, joined by Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges as the Kingsman’s American counterparts, The Statesman. It’s really over the top, really violent, but also really funny.