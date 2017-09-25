Can’t Beat Christine: Monday September 25, 2017

Leigh from Ansonia took up the challenge and tried to beat Christine Lee! Was she successful? Find out who won–or didn’t–and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Anonymous accuser in Usher’s herpes scandal is now coming forward saying she had two separate encounters with the singer. Which of the following does Usher NOT have a piece of ownership in: Tidal, Cleveland Cavaliers, or Uber?

Correct answer: Uber

This actor just won an EMMY for Outstanding Lead Actor on This Is Us. Name Him!

Correct answer: Sterling K. Brown

Rihanna rounding out her Fenty Beauty collection on October 13th with the launch of her holiday galaxy collection. Which of these Rih songs did NOT reach number 1: ‘The Monster’, ‘Diamonds’, or ‘Love On The Brain’?

Correct answer: Love On The Brain

Gwen Stefani is releasing her first Christmas album on October 6th. It’s called You Make It Feel Like Christmas. What is the name of her former band that brought her to stardom?

Correct answer: No Doubt

We’re going to spend $9.1 billion dollars on this very soon. What is it?

Correct answer: Halloween

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00 to play Can’t Beat Christine!