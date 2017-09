Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 9-24-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

9 AM

TREAT YOU BETTER-Shawn Mendes

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE-KT Tunstall

COME TO ME-Goo Goo Dolls

JUST THE WAY YOU ARE-Bruno Mars

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-The Fray

SEND MY LOVE(TO YOUR NEW LOVER)-Adele

I LIVED-One Republic

EX’S & OH’S-Elle King

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

GIVE LOVE-Andy Grammer

ADIA-Sarah McLachlan

I’M YOURS-Jason Mraz

10 AM

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

IN MY PLACE-Coldplay

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

CRASH INTO ME-Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

SHUT UP AND DANCE-Walk The Moon

CLOSER-Conor Maynard

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

PUSH-Matchbox 20

TRY-Colbie Caillat

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

HEY, SOUL SISTER-Train

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE-John Mayer

11 AM

SUNDAY MORNING-Maroon 5

MY LIFE WOULD SUCK WITHOUT YOU-Kelly Clarkson

GOOD TIMES-All Time Low

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-Sam Smith

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

NOT OVER YOU-Gavin DeGraw

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

CAN I BE HIM-James Arthur

CARRY ON-Fun

HOME-Phillip Phillips

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

