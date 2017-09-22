What Is ‘Cuffing Season’? Matt Munson and Gina J Discuss!

Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships, offering his male perspective.

The weather is going to get cooler, it’s football and fair season… and love is in the air! At least for those who want to couple it up for the fall, deemed by Millennials as “Cuffing Season.”

Matt: People are just looking for someone to hang out in their sweats and eat wings and drink beer with. I think it’s less and less of a male thing – if anything we might try to avoid cuffing season.

Gina: Ladies, you should be careful with men at this point if that’s not what they’re looking for.

Matt: There’s a heightened sense of urgency over these next five weeks with women really, more so than men. Does that sense of urgency attract most men or do a majority of men get turned off?

Gina: Neediness, you want to say neediness!

Matt: The discussion is probably somewhere along the lines of we went out, had a great time, things were going well, but now she wants to go here and me to meet her parents and all of a sudden, things escalate and go at a faster pace than a guy might be ready for. In discussion with some of my buddies–I hear these guys talking–I gotta slow it down. It really was nice for awhile but now all of a sudden, it’s just starting to move too fast and she wants to do all these things I’m just not ready for. And then the guy gets deterred and…”

Gina: And they start backtracking.

Matt: And his wall goes up.

Gina: And they run.

Matt: And the girl involved gets confused and then sees the guy as a jerk.

Gina: But what if the guy is moving at the same place and then puts the brakes on really fast.

Matt: It’s about two people finding a pace that both are comfortable with. Our radar is up because we want to duck and weave and avoid this at all costs. It’s as simple as a guy and a woman being ready and on the same page.

Gina: Some say too, that during cuffing season that it might not be so serious.

So there you have it. Are you looking to couple up for “cuffing season?”