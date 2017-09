He’s the president now… but not when Craig and Company talked to him. Donald Trump called to discuss the book he co-wrote with Kate Bohner, The Art of the Comeback. Trump talks about his epic failures of the late 80s and early 90s, and how he was able to come back into the public spotlight after those failures.

PLUS, Trump shares his thoughts on the Native American casinos in Connecticut, and gets a “guest appearance” from Ivana Trump!

