Niall Horan Reveals ‘Flicker’ Tracklist

By Scott T. Sterling

Niall Horan has shared the tracklist for his debut solo album, Flicker.

While the standard version of the album will arrive with 11 songs, there are up to five more tracks available on various expanded editions. The lone feature on the album comes from Maren Morris, who lends her vocals to the track “Seeing Blind.”

Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive the singles “This Town,” “Slow Hands,” and “Too Much to Ask.”



Check out the full Flicker tracklisting below.

Standard

1. On The Loose

2. This Town

3. Seeing Blind with Maren Morris

4. Slow Hands

5. Too Much To Ask

6. Paper Houses

7. Since We’re Alone

8. Flicker

9. Fire Away

10. You And Me

Deluxe edition also includes:

1. On My Own

2. Mirrors

3. The Tide

Target edition also includes:

1. On My Own

2. Mirrors

3. The Tide

4. Flicker (Acoustic)

5. On The Loose (Acoustic)