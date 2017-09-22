Watch Ellen DeGeneres Parody Taylor Swift

By Scott T. Sterling

How could Taylor Swift’s massive “Look What You Made Me Do” video get any better? Just add Ellen DeGeneres.

Related: Taylor Swift Befriends Rat Co-Star in New Behind the Scenes Clip



On today’s (Sept. 22) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host unveiled what she called the “original” version of Swift’s new clip.

“She cut me out,” the comedian quipped. “I don’t know, she’s threatened by me sometimes. Nice try, Tay-Tay.”

DeGeneres then revealed her parody take on the clip, and it’s a doozy.

Opening with Ellen sitting in a bathtub of diamonds with Swift, the video goes on to showcase a comical array of different Taylor personas, all played by DeGeneres.

Watch the comical clip below.