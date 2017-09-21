Katy Perry Shares Photos from Witness Tour Kick Off

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Katy Perry’s Witness tour kicked off this week at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday (Sept. 19).

The “Swish Swish” singer shared a slew of photos via her Instagram account, giving fans a taste of what they can expect.

Perry was forced to delay the start of the tour due to “unavoidable production delays,” and it looks as though that extra time really paid off.

Check out the photos below.

🎲this is how you roll the dice 🎲#witnessthetour 📸@kevinmazur

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

✨Firework Finale by @zaldynyc ✨📸by @ronyalwin #witnessthetour

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

 

