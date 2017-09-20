Katy Perry ‘Witness: The Tour’ Playlist

Are you ready, Katy Cats?!
Katy Perry‘s Witness: The Tour kicked off in Montreal this week and arrives in Connecticut tomorrow at Mohegan Sun on its second stop!
And the previews and spoilers look pretty freakin’ cool!
I’m super pumped to see the show! I admittedly haven’t seen a Katy show yet and she is one of my queens, so I’m ready!
And being the playlist nerd I am, I created a Spotify mix mirroring Montreal’s setlist and what we’ll likely hear tomorrow night! (I’m a bit salty that ‘Wide Awake’ isn’t on there – that song is everything!) But no doubt the show will be fun!
Stream it here!
Get last minute tickets to see Katy here!
–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC
