Katy Perry ‘Witness: The Tour’ Playlist

By Lisa Gold
Filed Under: Katy Perry, lisa gold
Photo: David LaChapelle

Are you ready, Katy Cats?!

Katy Perry‘s Witness: The Tour kicked off in Montreal this week and arrives in Connecticut tomorrow at Mohegan Sun on its second stop!

And the previews and spoilers look pretty freakin’ cool!

I’m super pumped to see the show! I admittedly haven’t seen a Katy show yet and she is one of my queens, so I’m ready!

And being the playlist nerd I am, I created a Spotify mix mirroring Montreal’s setlist and what we’ll likely hear tomorrow night! (I’m a bit salty that ‘Wide Awake’ isn’t on there – that song is everything!) But no doubt the show will be fun!

Stream it here! 

Get last minute tickets to see Katy here!

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC
Follow Katy Perry on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
Follow 96.5 TIC on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram
Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (violetfeline)

 

More from Lisa Gold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live