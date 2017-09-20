Katy Perry ‘Witness: The Tour’ Playlist

Are you ready, Katy Cats?!

Katy Perry‘s Witness: The Tour kicked off in Montreal this week and arrives in Connecticut tomorrow at Mohegan Sun on its second stop!

Montreal, you were beyond beautiful, an incredible reminder of how important it is to dance & sing together right now. I am so grateful 👁❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 20, 2017

And the previews and spoilers look pretty freakin’ cool!

8⃣days till #WITNESSTHETOUR 👁❗We've just made room in the DROP ZONE💧❗MORE pit tickets now available at the link in bio A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

I’m super pumped to see the show! I admittedly haven’t seen a Katy show yet and she is one of my queens, so I’m ready!

And being the playlist nerd I am, I created a Spotify mix mirroring Montreal’s setlist and what we’ll likely hear tomorrow night! (I’m a bit salty that ‘Wide Awake’ isn’t on there – that song is everything!) But no doubt the show will be fun!

Stream it here!

Get last minute tickets to see Katy here!

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow Katy Perry on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow 96.5 TIC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (violetfeline)