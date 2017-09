Lil Wayne has recorded a version of The Rembrandts’ theme from Friends, “I’ll Be There For You,” but Wayne’s version is called, “Don’t Go O and 2.”

It’s part of a promo for the new NFL season on Fox. But is it REALLY Lil Wayne singing?

Some of my co-workers say it is him, others say NO WAY.

What do you think? Is it Wayne singing?

Personally, I think Lil Wayne would have been a perfect addition to the cast.

Imagine how different Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat” would have sounded with Lil Wayne on vocals!