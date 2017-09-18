WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Niall Horan

Image courtesy Live Nation

Niall Horan is coming to the XFinity Theater next September, and we want to send you to see the show.

Niall Horan’s “The Flicker World Tour 2018” with special guest, Maren Morris will perform LIVE at XFinity Theatre on September 14, 2018.  Tickets go on sale Friday September 22nd at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

NIALL HORAN

w/ special guest Maren Morris

Friday September 14, 2018    8pm

Xfinity Theatre

Savitt Way |  Hartford CT

Reserved Tickets*: $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50

Lawn*: $29.50

Tickets On Sale Friday Sept 22 at 10am

Buy tickets at livenation.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply / dates & times subject to change

