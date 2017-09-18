Movie Date: American Assassin, Mother! & More

There’s brand new movie releases in theaters starting this weekend, and Bill the Movie Guy is joining Gina to run down the good, the bad, and the ugly at the box office.

American Assassin

Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner, MTV’s Teen Wolf) and Michael Keaton star in this action flick about a CIA assassin in training who has to chase down a rogue agent.

The Big Sick

Coming back in theaters is the surprise hit romantic comedy of the summer. Telling the true life story of Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) and Emily Gordon, this is a traditional love story– boy meets girl, girl meets boy, boy does something stupid and messes everything up… but here’s the twist– girl winds up in a medically induced coma! And Kumail has to fix their relationship (with the help of her parents) while she’s still in the hospital. If you missed this when it first hit theaters, this is your chance to catch up!

Mother!

This one is WEIRD. Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem star as a couple living in a tranquil house in the middle of nowhere, but when some unexpected house guests arrive, things get very bizarre very quickly. It’s not for the faint of heart, and it’s a tough movie to watch at times (J.Law cracked a rib while filming the finale), but it’s worth checking out if you want to see something really different.