Winning Weekend: Win Tickets To The Big E

It’s time for another great Winning Weekend! All this weekend, we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to The Big E!

Each September, close to 1.5 million people travel to Eastern States Exposition’s grounds for New England’s grandest fair – The Big E. The 17-day event provides a one of a kind tactile experience in which visitors can celebrate the season and to enjoy the sights, sounds and flavors of the region.

Listen for your chance to call-in and win this weekend. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to The Big E.

For more information on The Big E, visit them online at thebige.com.