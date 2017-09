Actor, comedian, and SNL alum, Dana Carvey has created characters and catch phrases that will live on forever in pop culture.

When he called Craig and Company to preview his performance at The Bushnell for the Nite of Lite Laughter event hosted by our sister station Lite 100.5 WRCH, Dana delved into the psychology of The Church Lady, Hans and Franz, and more of his most iconic characters.

And of course, he treated us to his spot-on impressions of Paul McCartney and George Bush. Listen now!