Dirty Laundry: Inside Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Let’s go inside the Diamond Ball in NYC… who was there? How much money did they raise? Plus, Ron Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle, Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her roots, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Last night was Rihanna’s Diamond Ball in NYC… she raises money for her Clara Lionel Foundation which helps kids around the world… it promotes education and arts globally and they helped victims of the hurricane. Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx and Trevor Noah were some of the A-listers who attended the black-tie event. The auction raised $840,000.

Heather Locklear was hospitalized with minor injuries after she drove her Porsche into a ditch but she’s ok. Police determined drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident… she might have been on her phone but they won’t investigate since she was the only car involved.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have settled their custody war… Rob paid a lot to get her to drop her domestic violence allegations against him. Chyna wanted $50,000 a month in child support!! He agreed to $20,000 and she agreed to drop the allegations. They will have joint custody but the money he’s giving her is primarily for nannies because he concerned about her partying.

Beth Chapman of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” fame has been diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. The reality star’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, 64, confirmed the news on Facebook Friday morning and thanked fans for their prayers.

It was announced today that Jamie Lee Curtis is coming back for a Halloween reboot, due out next year in October… Michael Myers is back…

This Sunday night is the 69th Annual Emmy Awards hosted by Stephen Colbert. Westworld tied Saturday Night Live for the most nominations, with 22. It airs on CBS at 8pm.