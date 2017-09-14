Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Brings Awareness To Lupus

Due to her battle with lupus, 25-year-old Selena Gomez was forced to undergo a kidney transplant. Gomez revealed her donor was her best friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa.

Wow! Selena Gomez reveals she had a kidney transplant and actress Francia Raisa donated her a kidney. https://t.co/fkcRTPKlVU pic.twitter.com/rxcUKh1WRz — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 14, 2017

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease with symptoms including fevers and extreme fatigue – it can also lead to organ damage. And yet, it’s so much more than that.

The word “lupus” literally means “wolf” in Latin. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect every part of the body, including skin, joints and other major organs. In other words, the “wolf” can “bite” you anywhere.

I was diagnosed with Lupus of the skin in 2016. It’s technically called Subacute Cutaneous Lupus. One of the symptoms is a nasty rash. The rash I developed covered my entire body, head-to-toe.

Lupus is a very tricky disease to diagnose because the symptoms mimic so many other conditions. That’s why it’s important that you see a specialist as soon as you think you may be showing signs of Lupus and to know your family history.

I didn’t find out until after my beloved grandmother died that she had Rheumatoid Arthritis. So autoimmune disorders run in my family. My grandma always looked fabulous. That’s another thing about autoimmune diseases, you can’t always tell someone’s sick by looking at them. So I’ll say it again, know your family history!

If you have Lupus, keep seeing your doctors, stay positive, know your triggers (stress is a big one), take your medications and take care of your body as best you can.

And if you don’t have Lupus, but know someone who does, consider reading up on it or asking them about it. You can find more information on Lupus at Lupus.org.

It does wonders to know that people care!