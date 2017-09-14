Drake’s Security Team Nabs Shawn Mendes

By Hayden Wright

Shawn Mendes has discussed the details about how he was nearly detained by security when he approached Drake during one of the Weeknd’s concerts last week.

Apparently, Mendes spotted Drake (whom he’d met “like twice”) across the crowd and thought he’d go say hello to the Canadian superstar, he told Jimmy Fallon last night (Sept 13) on The Tonight Show.

“We’re up on this riser and Drake’s also there watching the show along with another few artists. I was like, ‘I’m going to go say hi, he must remember me,'”Mendes said.

Pretty soon he was immobilized by Drake’s security team—who likely didn’t want any nutso fans in close range of the rapper.

“So I go over to him and touch his side. Next thing I know I’m in the middle of The Weeknd show with my arm hooked behind my back. Drake’s security guard has me completely at his mercy,” Mendes said. “I see Drake look over, my eyes, I knew it was like, ‘Help me, please Drake.’ In that moment, if he didn’t know who I was it would’ve been the most embarrassing… I don’t know what I would’ve done. I would’ve been in jail.”

Luckily Drake did recognize Mendes, who doesn’t harbor any hard feelings toward the committed security guard.

“For the security guard’s sake, he was doing his job, but still it was terrifying,” he said, adding the moral of the story: “Don’t expect everybody to know who you are.”

All’s well that ends well. Watch the hilarious interview here: