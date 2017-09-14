Dirty Laundry: Fergie and Josh Duhamel Break Up

A celebrity couple calls it quits after 8 years together, while another couple announces a new baby. And we look at the medical dramas of Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, all in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are separating after 8 years of marriage!! The couple released a statement saying, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” The couple has one child, 4-year-old Axl.

Heidi Klum, 44, and her 31 year old boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, are “taking a break” after 3 years together… no surprise here since he recently was defending himself after a photo leaked of him kissing another girl!

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second baby. They have a daughter, Dusty Rose, who was born a year ago.

Selena Gomez revealed this morning that she had a kidney transplant this summer! And the donor was her best friend Francia Raisa. Selena was rushed to the hospital back in May at her boyfriend The Weeknd’s concert and it was because of kidney failure. At that time she was already on the transplant list. Selena has lupus which is a chronic disease that attacks the body’s immune system and the kidneys.

Kathy Griffin‘s photo of a fake, bloody Trump head will be sold by photographer Tyler Shields. He says he has over 1,000 offers for a print… offer of $150,000 already came in! Tyler doesn’t need Kathy’s permission… hope he gives her a cut!

Lady Gaga was taken to the hospital and she’s been forced to cancel her performance at the 2017 Rock in Rio festival, scheduled for Friday (September 15). She revealed that she has Fibromyalgia and now she’s in the hospital and says she’s in severe pain.

Aaron Carter was on the show The Doctors and he agreed to a drug test… positive for Xanax like drug and Vicodin which they warned him and suggested he go to inpatient rehab. He also asked to be tested for HIV which was negative but they say his immune system in weak. He walked away because he won’t go to inpatient rehab.

American Idol might need to delay taping until it lands more judges… problem is it messes with Katy Perry’s touring schedule. They haven’t found a second or third judge to be on the show. Luke Bryan wanted more money.