Adam Levine and Wife Expecting Second Child

By Jon Wiederhorn

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second baby.

Prinsloo announced the news via an Instagram post. “Round 2,” she wrote in a caption accompanying a selfie. In the shot, she’s wearing a bikini that shows her pregnant belly.

The couple’s first daughter, Dusty Rose will celebrate her first birthday later this month. Levine and Prinsloo were married in 2014.

Check out the photo the beaming Prinsloo below: