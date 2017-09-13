Matt Munson & Gina J Break Down the Bachelor In Paradise Finale

Woman versus man, pessimist versus optimist, Gina J and Matt Munson have very different perspectives on where the cast of Bachelor In Paradise wound up in the finale. Let’s talk about some of the couples!

Lacey and Daniel:

The writing was totally on the wall– it was painfully obvious Daniel said he was falling in love with Lacy just so he could get the overnight with her. On the outside looking in, Daniel isn’t the interesting guy you might see at first. Lacy obviously didn’t watch him on Millionaire Matchmaker where she could have seen what a dog he was.

Amanda and Robby:

Robby has a lot of options, and he utilizes those options… while he’s dating a girl, even if they’re getting along well. He’s the kind of guy who sees the challenge in going after a girl, then is on to the next challenge once he cracks the code.

Adam and Raven:

These two were one of the couples that made it through! Matt thought Raven was looking for a non-Bachelor guy, someone not totally immersed in the world… maybe we’ll see them get married in Mexico a year from now?

Taylor and Derek:

They’re engaged, and it looks like they might make it for real! BUT– Derek might be moving to the East Coast, while Taylor is in Seattle… looks like somebody is going to be making a move.

Dean and Kristina (and D-Lo):

A Bachelor staple, the player who’s juggling two girls and not telling the truth, only to get soft at the end and apologize… and then go through the same damn thing all over again. Matt believes Dean was genuinely torn, since he really was in to Kristina, but he just couldn’t help but be attracted to D-Lo. Kristina deserves a man, and Dean isn’t ready to be what she needs. Last Matt heard, Dean is completely single… though that doesn’t mean he isn’t playing with some new toys after Bachelor In Paradise.