Download Tickets To An Advance Screening of ‘THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE’

Want to see an advance screening of THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE on Saturday, September 16 at 10am at Cinepolis West Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE:

The battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, also secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu (Jackie Chan), as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat the evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting father against son, the epic showdown tests these fierce but undisciplined modern-day ninjas as they learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash the inner power of Spinjitzu.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)