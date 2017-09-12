Dirty Laundry: Inside The Bachelor In Paradise Finale

We dive deep into the Bachelor In Paradise finale with The Bachelorette‘s Matt Munson, plus share details on the telethon to benefit Hurricanes Irma and Harvey victims and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Bachelor in Paradise’s finale was last night! And there was a proposal… Taylor and Derek are engaged. Adam and Raven are still together. Dean played Christina and D-Lo even after the show! Matt Munson from the show recaps the show with me.

Mel B has been accused of intimidating a witness who was going to testify against her in her divorce with Stephen Belafonte, and police have opened a felony investigation. A woman showed police threatening texts from Mel B because the woman was going to say Stephen never physically assaulted her. And she was going to claim that Mel was the mastermind to setting up the threesomes with the nanny.

Scottie Pippen is back with his wife Larsa — and they just moved to L.A. as a family to “figure things out.”

Donald Trump welcomed his 9th grandchild. Eric Trump and his wife welcomed a son Eric ‘Luke’ Trump.

Actress Carey Mulligan has reportedly given birth to her second child with Mumford and Son’s Marcus Mumford.

Lady Gaga has revealed she is dealing with the chronic illness Fibromyalgia, and it will be detailed in her upcoming documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. The documentary will debut on Netflix on September 22…she’ll also talk about the breakup with Taylor and feud with Madonna.

The telethon to raise money for victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey happens tonight from 8-9. The celebs include Al Pacino, Justin Timberlake, Travis Scott, Dave Matthews, Jon Stewart, Chris Paul, Demi Lovato, Diddy, Leo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, Drake, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Blake Shelton, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Sofia Vergara, Michael Strahan, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. A number of the celebs will be manning the phones and taking donations. There will also be performances. The show will be live from L.A., NYC and Nashville. Michael Dell and Verizon are underwriting the entire event so 100% of the money will go to help the hurricane victims. What’s more, Dell will match the first $10 million. Apple is donating $5 mil. The big 4 networks — CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX will all carry the show live. There will be 17 networks in all running the telethon, including MTV, BET, CMT, Bravo, Oxygen, Univision, HBO, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.