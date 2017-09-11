Win Tickets To The Durham Fair

Tune in to 96.5TIC this week for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Durham Fair, running September 21st-24th!

In 1916 the Durham Fair began a tradition. That tradition continues today during the last full weekend in September when the fairgrounds come alive and magically transform into Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair. Come visit the Durham Fair and you’ll see what a real fair is all about. Live entertainment, rides and games on the Midway, first-class animal competitions and discovery events on the Corn Stalk Stage. Along with a trove of crafts, exhibits, shopping and fun food. Yum! The Durham Fair is easy to reach yet hard to leave. We know you will have a great time!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week starting at 10am on 96.5TIC.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a four pack of tickets to the Durham Fair!

For more information on the Durham Fair, Click Here!

