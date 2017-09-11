Win Tickets To Shopkins LIVE: Shop It Up!

“Shopkins LIVE: Shop It Up!” is coming to The Toyota Oakdale Theatre this September, and we want to send you to see the show.

“Shopkins Live! Shop It Up!” will visit more than 110 theatres on its North American tour beginning this September and coming to The Toyota Oakdale Theatre on September 22nd. Tickets are on-sale now at www.shopkinslive.com and can be purchased at oakdale.com, the Oakdale box office or Charge By Phone 800-745-3000… but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC!

Listen for your chance to call-in on 96.5TIC all this week starting at 10am. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a four-pack of tickets to see the show!

Exclusive first look photos of the Shoppies from Shopkins Live! Shop It Up! can be viewed HERE.