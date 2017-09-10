Up Dawson’s Creek Without A Paddle!

A Hollywood couple was caught holding hands on the beach in sunny Malibu, according to TMZ, and it was confirmed to be Jaime Foxx and 38 year old Katie Holmes! In 2015, Us Weekly revealed that the couple had been actually dating on the DL for two years. The couple recently visited Europe and spent Katie’s 38th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. We send best wishes Jaime and Katie! Let’s hope Katie is not “in too deep” in this relationship like the last “Cruise”.