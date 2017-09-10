Kiki Blasts Back At Mama Osbourne

According to Cosmopolitan Magazine, Sharon Osbourne ran her mouth about Kim Kardashian. In 5 words or less, Sharon called Kim a “fake feminist and a ho”. Sharon went on to explain that “if she (Kim) wants to show her body, that’s fine, but that’s being a ho, and there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.” Kim responded eloquently stating that she never said she posted nude photos in the name of feminism. She clarified that that she posts nude photos because she likes how she looks, and she is proud of how she lost all that baby weight and she feels proud of her progress! You go Kiki! We’ve got your back! Apparently, Ms. Sharon should attend classes at the Velvet Jones School for Technology!