Impress Your Friends With These 5 Amazing Football Facts

To celebrate football being back, I scoured the internet to find five facts about the NFL that even the most hardcore fans may not have heard about. Everything was going great until fact number five. That’s when my fun-fact article turned into a 5th grade math problem. (Yes, my brain exploded.)

1. The New England Patriots were almost named the Bay State Patriots. The name lasted a month, as the NFL has no sense of humor and didn’t appreciate what the initials of the team’s name would spell. (Think about it.) From then on, it was the New England Patriots, which is a better name anyway.

2. If you signed up for the Green Bay Packers season ticket waiting list today, you’d have to wait about 1,000 years to get your tickets. The waiting list has around 125,000 people on it and less than 100 people give up their tickets every season. Of course, you CAN get tickets to individual games. TicketMaster has seats available for purchase from $113 to $1015 for this Sunday’s Seattle vs. Green Bay game at Lambeau Field.

3. The original design for the Super Bowl trophy was drawn on a napkin in the ’60s. During lunch with NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle in 1966, Tiffany & Co. vice president Oscar Riedner made a sketch on a cocktail napkin of what would become the Vince Lombardi Trophy. So that pretty much explains why the trophy is made by Tiffany’s every year. It’s crafted out of sterling silver, weighs about seven pounds and costs $50,000.

4. There once was a team named The Steagles. During World War Two, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles both had so many players go off to war, they merged for the 1943 season and played as the Steagles. They won five games and didn’t make the playoffs. The Steelers celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Steagles on August 17, 2003 during the pregame and halftime ceremonies at Heinz Field.

You can actually buy retro Steagles apparel and gear online at PrepSportswear. If anyone has an original Steagles jersey, that’s gotta be worth some serious cash!

I think I need a #Steagles sweatshirt since my husband is a @steelers fan and my dad–from Philly–is all for the @Eagles! pic.twitter.com/M28IAfFrAL — Christine Lee (@ChristineLeeTIC) September 8, 2017

5. Cheerleaders in the NFL make around $125 per game, or less than $1,500 per SEASON. And you KNOW they do more than just cheer on game day. There’s practice, promotions and appearances. By contrast, NFL players earn $1.3 million on average. Even the friggin’ mascots make between $25,000 and $65,000 per season. What the hell, NFL?!

There is some hope for better pay on the horizon though. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “cheerleader lawsuits are beginning to get results. In May, 100 Oakland Raiderettes received a $1.25 million settlement after filing suit alleging the Raiders failed to pay the squad fairly. And in 2015, members of the Cincinnati Ben-Gals won a settlement of $255,000 over back pay.”

You know what? Let’s do one of those written math problems, like the ones we all hated in 5th grade. (See, your teacher always said you’d need to know how to do these when you grew up!)

Here’s your question: If one cheerleader makes $1500 per 17 week season, and a Vince Lombardi trophy costs $50,000 per season, how many seasons would two cheerleaders have to work to pay for that trophy using only their NFL salaries? (Remember to show your work.)

Ok, if you REALLY wanna know…..(and if you’ve read this far, you do.)

There are 17 weeks (119 days) in an NFL season. Cheerleaders make $1500 per season or $3000 for two cheerleaders.

$3000 divided by 119 = $25.21 (combined daily pay)

$50,000 divided by $25.21 = 1983.33 (number of days to pay off trophy)

1983.33 divided by 119 = 16.6 (number of seasons to pay off trophy)

So, it would take two cheerleaders earning a combined $25.21 per day during a 119 day season 1983.33 days–16.6 seasons–to pay off a $50,000 trophy.

Let’s check our work: 1983.33 x $25.21 = $49,999.74 (close enough).

Does your head hurt as much as mine does right now?

On second thought, I think I should have titled this article, “Impress Your Friends With These 5 Amazing Football Facts AND Math Proves NFL Needs to Give Cheerleaders a Damn Raise Already!”