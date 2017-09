By Scott T. Sterling

K. Flay has put her own spin on Imagine Dragons’ hit, “Thunder,” with a new remix.

The alt-pop/hip-hop artist is preparing to hit the road alongside Grouplove supporting Imagine Dragons on the band’s huge arena tour, which launched Sept. 26 in Phoenix, AZ.

K. Flay is the first artist signed to Interscope imprint Night Street, which was founded by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

Check out the remix below.