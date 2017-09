According to a new survey, the majority of adults say they still have their favorite stuffed animal from their childhood. And 40% of those people actually still sleep with it in bed.

The survey also found 72% have no plans to EVER get rid of it.

The majority of adults still have their favorite stuffed animal from childhood. Here is Mark The Shark's Teddy Bear and Christine Lee's B.A.! Do you still have yours?! A post shared by 96.5 TIC (@965tic) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

It’s ok, go ahead and admit it–you still have, love, cherish and probably sleep with your childhood bear, blanket, or pillow!