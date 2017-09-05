WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Lindsey Stirling

Lindsey Stirling’s “Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour” is coming to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday, November 11th, 2017 and we want to send you to see the show.

Lindsey Stirling is an American violinist, dancer, performance artist, and composer. She presents choreographed violin performances, both live and in music videos found on her eponymous YouTube channel, which she created in 2007.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8th through foxwoods.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with 96.5TIC all this week between 10am and 2pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!