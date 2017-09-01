Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Winning Weekend: Win Tickets To a UConn Football Game

Image courtesy UConnHuskies.com

It’s time for another great Winning Weekend!  All this weekend, we’re giving you the chance to win tickets to see a UConn Football home game at Rentschler Field!

UConn Football’s new season is underway, and all this weekend you can win a pair of tickets to a home game at Rentschler Field this season!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win all day Saturday, Sunday, AND Monday.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to the game!

For all things UConn, visit the UConn Insider on CBS Connecticut!

