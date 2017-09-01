Avril Lavigne Says New Music is Coming Soon

By Robyn Collins

Avril Lavigne took to social media last night (August 31) to update fans on the status of her new music.

“I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album,” she wrote. “It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!! You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver! I can’t wait to share the new music I’m working on, I promise it’ll be here before you know it!!”

In December of 2016 Lavigne announced she would be releasing a new album and opened up about her multi-year struggle with Lyme disease, writing in part: “It hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally.”