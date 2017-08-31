Matt Munson on His ‘Paradise’ Departure

Each week, Gina J gets the behind-the-scenes scoop from Bachelor In Paradise star, Matt Munson!

This week, he left. He explains he departure saying, “I think it’s plain to see if you watch the show.”

You could’ve just hidden from all the other women and picked another one.

The only safe place was my bedroom and even that got invaded too! I had enough – and I didn’t feel strongly about anyone there to stick it out and try to develop something.

You only said goodbye to Jasmine.

It would be sort of silly to have a rose and let it go to waste. Jasmine really wanted to be there. I told her time and time again–despite what she says–that I wasn’t loving it, that I’d probably go home.

I think everyone’s making out with everybody!

I was glad to not be a part of any of that!

Oh, c’mon! Who didn’t you kiss that you would’ve liked to?

Sarah has best personality. D-Lo is the hottest and Kristina is the prettiest.

On the experience:

It was fun while it lasted – it looks cool on TV. It’s filmed at a big resort on the water, but we’re sleeping on bunk beds and there’s no air conditioning.