Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, More Planned for Houston Telethon: Report

By Scott T. Sterling

Rumors are swirling that a massive star-studded telethon benefiting Houston in light of tropical storm Harvey is well in the works.

According to TMZ, the telethon is slated for September 12, and will happen across three U.S. cities: Los Angeles, Nashville and New York.

Allegedly organized by Houston rap hero Bun B and the team who put together Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester show, sources say the show will feature a host of celebs including Blake Shleton, Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, and Michael Strahan.

The word is that the major networks will broadcast a portion of the telethon live during prime time.

Stay tuned for confirmation and more details if and when they emerge.