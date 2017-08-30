Hartford Helps Houston Thursday 6am to 6pm

CBS Radio’s Lite 100.5 WRCH, Hot 93.7, 96.5 TIC and WTIC News/Talk 1080, the Hartford Courant and the American Red Cross Connecticut will be collecting donations in person at 10 Executive Drive in Farmington THURSDAY 6am to 6pm. Stop by for coffee, bagels from Between Rounds – Bakery Sandwich Café and to help us make a difference to those who have lost everything. Donations of all sizes are welcome and appreciated!

Help People Affected by Hurricane Harvey. Donate Now.

Hurricane Harvey’s massive rainfall and flooding are still threatening lives in Texas and southwestern Louisiana. The needs are dire: Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, is under rising waters. Major highways have become rivers. People are being rescued from rooftops. What’s more, the storm—which continues to hover over the region—is forecast to dump several more inches of rain this week, potentially reaching as much as 5 feet in some areas.

The American Red Cross needs your support as we continue a massive response to this unprecedented event. Red Cross volunteers and employees are working around the clock to provide refuge in shelters for families like the one below. Many survivors have nowhere else to turn, and they’re relying on compassionate people like you for relief and hope.

Please make a donation today. Click HERE.