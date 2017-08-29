MELT Monday: Foods Deemed Healthy That Aren’t

Joe Carabase from MELT Fitness is here to help us get into shape with some fitness tips every MELT Monday with Gina J!

This week, we talk about foods deemed as healthy but aren’t so much.

Watermelon

It’s delicious, but it’s not the healthiest fruit; there are 16 grams of sugar in one serving, yet very little nutrients. The best fruits? Berries are up on top: raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries. Joe recommends eating them frozen – as long as nothing is added, they are less sweet and last longer.

Halo Top Ice Cream

It’s not healthy, it’s just… healthiER – there is a little protein, less sugar, but there’s still sugar. Don’t have it more than once a week.

Granola

It is really high in sugar and sometimes fat if it’s made with oils. And you’re not getting as much nutritional value from dried fruits.

Nutrition/Protein Bars

There are some better than others, you’re better off just having raw nuts or a protein shake. But if they are your go-to, Joe recommends no more than one a day. And don’t confuse them with the healthiest options! As far as some of the better ones? Joe recommends the ones from Bakery On Main (made locally in East Hartford)! Also, Lara Bars are excellent – don’t be afraid of sugar content in those – it comes from dates and they’re a very healthy fruit. And Kind Bars round out the top three.

