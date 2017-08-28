Win Tickets To The Hebron Harvest Fair

Tune in to 96.5TIC this week for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Hebron Harvest Fair, happening September 7th-10th!

An annual event since 1971, The Hebron Harvest Fair has grown to become one of the largest agricultural fairs in Connecticut with unique attractions, animal displays, fan favorite food, animal pulls, truck pulls, country music, carnival midway, and more. It’s four days of fun, and something to do for the entire family.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Gina J. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a four pack of tickets to the Hebron Harvest Fair!

For more information on the Hebron Harvest Fair, Click Here!